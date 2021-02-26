Saturday's Oklahoma State at Oklahoma men's game won't be the only Bedlam in the state.
Northern Oklahoma College's mini-Bedlam resumes as the NOC Enid Jets visit the NOC Tonkawa Mavericks in a 2 p.m. women's-men's doubleheader.
Covid restrictions will limit the crowd to 25 percent, but the intensity on the court will still be high as the schools determine which NOC is the best.
"The rivalry is there and it's a fun atmosphere,'' said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber, "but our main focus will be to compete hard and come out with a win.''
The Mavericks, ranked No. 7 nationally, are 8-0 overall and 3-0 in conference.
NOC Tonkawa has four players averaging in double figures — Avante Lederer (14.9), Tyrel Morgan (17.5), J.D. Ray (15.6) and Dylan Molea (10.0). They are averaging 92.4 points as a team while allowing 70.7.
"They are good and athletic and they have multi scorers,'' Gerber said, "but their strength is making people turn the ball over. Ball security is going to be huge.''
The Jets, 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference, had 14 turnovers in the first half alone in a 81-75 loss to Murray State which broke a four-game winning streak.
NOC Enid is led by Jalen Stamps (15.3), Teyon Scanlon (10.0), Noah Jordan (9.9) and Ikenna Okeke (9.9). They are averaging 90.1 points a game while allowing 72.6.
"It will be interesting to see how we bounce back,'' Gerber said. "We have a competitive group that has answered every challenge so far. It's all about mental toughness and maturity. We'll see what happens.''
The Lady Jets are riding the momentum of their first conference win — 79-67 over Murray State Thursday.
"It was a great practice to get ready for Tonkawa,'' Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings said. "Tonkawa loves to shoot the three. They have quick guards off the dribble. It's a tough matchup for us, but I like our inside game against theirs. If we execute our game plan, we have a good shot, but if they are hitting their threes they will be tough to guard. We will have to be on them when they catch it and then get the rebound.''
This will be Jennings' first mini-Bedlam. She pointed out the Covid restrictions will filter out some of the crowd atmosphere.
"But this is a game both sides look forward to,'' she said. "Both of teams want to say the Jets are the best or the Mavericks are the best. It's a fun rivalry.''
NOC Enid 2-3 and 1-2, are led by the trio of Lauren Wade (18.00, Madelyn Hankins (14.3) and Kristen Readel (11.3). They are averaging 75.5 points while allowing 77.4.
NOC Tonkawa, 2-5 and 2-1, is coming off its first conference loss — 97-61 to Eastern Oklahoma. They are led by Delane Reinart (14.6) and Mia Brown (13.2). They are averaging 62.2 points while allowing 66.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.