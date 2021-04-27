Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.