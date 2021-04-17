NOC Enid’s baseball team will try to come back from being swept Thursday by conference rival UA-Rich Mountain when it hosts the Bucks in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday.
The Bucks (9-5 conference and 21-15) broke a three-way tie for second with NOC Enid (7-7 23-14) in the conference standings with wins of 9-3 and 7-6 in 10 innings in Mena, Ark.
Wyatt Sellers and Thomas Kuykendall are scheduled to pitch for the Jets.
“We just have to go out and win on Sunday to keep pace with the teams ahead of us and stay ahead of the teams behind us,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield.
