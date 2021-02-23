No. 8-ranked Northern Oklahoma College will be trying to put a disaster day Monday behind them when the Jets host Des Moines (Iowa) Area in a four-game series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark beginning Thursday.
There will be single nine-inning games at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and two seven innings games Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
The Jets were run ruled by Cowley (Kan.) County, 31-4 and Coffeyville, Kan., 10-3 at the University of Central Oklahoma Festival Monday in their first action in 20 days.
"We're not going to make any excuses,'' said Jets coach Scott Mansfield, "We're in the same boat as everyone else. We got punched in the mouth a few times and we dropped two games. We will learn from what happen to us and we'll get better.''
Des Moines has been a yearly visitor to Enid in the past decade and has been frequent visitor to the Junior College Division World Series at David Allen in June.
"We always look forward to playing them,'' Mansfield said. "You can expect them to bring in a good team that expects to be back here in May. We will have to show up and play at an extremely high level.''
Des Moines is 3-2 having been swept by NOC Tonkawa (10-3 and 5-2) and sweeping a three-game series from North Central Texas (11-3, 7-2 and 8-7).
The Bears are only hitting .233 as a team. Carter Bornemeier is batting .438 with two RBI. Kaleb Harrison has two homers and six RBI to go with his .273 average.
The Jets are hitting .279 as a team. Zach Escovedo is hitting .444 with two RBI. Gage Ninness is batting .429
Wyatt Sellers is scheduled to pitch Thursday for the Jets. Piercen Mcelyea is the projected starter for Friday. Jaron DeBerry and Thomas Kuykendall are scheduled to go Saturday.
Mansfield said his team had a good practice Tuesday and is hopeful of a rebound performance.
"Every time you go out there's a chance that (being routed) can happen,'' he said. "A lot will depend how will will react to adversity. I think we will have a new mindset and go out and play well. We just want to get better and show growth in all three phases of the game and see where it puts us at the end of the day.''
It will be the Jets' first night games of the season.
"Anytime you play under the lights, it's different, especially at David Allen,'' Mansfield said. "It will be a lot of fun Thursday and Friday.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.