NOC Enid’s baseball team will be trying to turn the tables on Region 2 leader Western Oklahoma when the Jets host the Pioneers in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Western (15-3, Region 2 and 26-9 overall) swept NOC Enid, 3-2 and 5-4 Thursday in Altus, scoring the winning runs on their final at-bat.
The Jets are 8-10 in Region 2 and 24-17 overall.
Wyatt Sellers and Thomas Kuykendall are the scheduled starters for NOC Enid.
NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield said he felt his team played well on Thursday.
“We are planning on winning two on Sunday,’’ said Mansfield after the games. “We’re going to practice to get better and fine-tune some things to put ourselves in a position to win.’’
