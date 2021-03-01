Northern Oklahoma College Enid's baseball team, riding the momentum of taking three out of four games from Des Moines Area Community College, will host Rose State College at 2 p.m. Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets are 4-3 overall while Rose State is 2-2. Rose State has not played since Feb. 5 when it split a doubleheader with Vernon (Texas). It will be a nine-inning single game.
Tanner Holliman and Ambren Voitik had hot bats against Des Moines.
Holliman was seven of 14 for the series with six runs scored, nine RBI, three homers, a double and a triple.
Voitik, an Enid High product, was seven of 15 with seven runs scored, six RBI, two homers and a double.
