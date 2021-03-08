Northern Oklahoma College Enid's baseball team, coming off a sweep of Northeast Nebraska Sunday, will host Butler (Kan.) County Community College at 1 p.m. Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Jackson Olivi will be the starting pitcher for the Jets. NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield said he plans to throw five or six different pitchers in the nine-inning single game.
Division I Butler and NOC Enid are longtime rivals. Butler is 1-1, having lost several games to the weather.
"I know they are hungry to get back on the field,'' said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. "I expect them to come out with a lot of energy. It doesn't matter to us that they Division I. We take everybody the same way.''
The Jets raised their record to 8-4 by sweeping a doubleheader from Northeast Nebraska, 4-2 and 6-5.
Ex-Enid High star Ambren Voitik was two-for-three in the first game and scored twice in the second. Calyn Halvorson had doubles in both games. He had an RBI in the opener and two in the nightcap. Tanner Holliman had a double and two RBI in the second game.
Thomas Kuykendall was the winner in the second game, going six and one-third innings, allowing five hits, five runs, striking out five and walking one. Jaron DeBerry was the first game winner, allowing seven hits and two runs, one earned over six and one-third innings. He struck out six and walked one.
"It was a really good weekend for us,'' Mansfield said. "It was a good all-around effort for all three games (3-0 against Northeast Nebraska).''
Voitik is NOC Enid's leading hitter with a .395 average and three homers with eight RBI. Jordan Coffey is hitting .381 with five homers and 12 RBI. Halvorson is hitting .268 with four homers and 18 RBI. Holliman is hitting .324 with three homers and 11 RBI.
"They are all doing what we expected them to do,'' Mansfield said.
NOC Enid softball visits Allen County
NOC Enid's softball team (3-15), coming off a doubleheader sweep of Seward County (6-2 and 9-6) last week, will visit Allen County (Kan.) for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
Alexis Enslinger (.444, eight RBI) and Waukomis native Slater Eck (.372, four RBI) lead the Lady Jets offense.
