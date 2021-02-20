ENID, Okla. — NOC Enid's men didn't look like a team that hadn't played a game in almost three weeks Saturday against Seminole.
The Jets canned 18 3-pointers and had four players in double figures in routing the Trojans 93-62 at the Mabee Center Saturday in their first game since Feb. 1.
NOC Enid excelled on defense holding the visitors to 34 points in the first half and 28 in the second.
"We came out with a lot of energy,'' said a happy Jets coach Chris Gerber. "I was worried about how we would come out after such a long break and a lot of snow, but our energy showed on both offense and defense.''
Jalen Stamps led the Jets with 17 points, followed by Tydarius Fish and Teyon Scanlan with 12 and Ikenna Okeke with 10. NOC Enid is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference.
Scanlan, Stamps and Fish all connected on four three-pointers. Matus Skuben had two. Andrew O'Brien, Quentin Harvey, Abe Rodriguez and Noah Jordan all had one.
NOC Enid led 53-34 at halftime and continued to build on the lead in the second half.
"That's a lot of threes,'' Gerber said, "but we're a good shooting team. We have a lot of confidence in our threes. I was worried if we would have enough legs after such a long layoff, but we shot it really well tonight. About every shot we took in the first half went in and things were going our way.''
The Jets held Seminole (1-3 overall and 1-2 in conference) to 18 points under their average. Roshaun Black had 15 points in a losing cause.
"We were able to get a lot of points off transition,'' Gerber said. "When you hold someone to 34 points in an half, it gives us a good chance to win, no matter how many points we made.''
Gerber said the Jets followed the game plan well defensively. They kept the Trojans from driving in the lane and getting second chance points off putbacks.
"We forced them to take tough shots,'' Gerber said. "We were able to persue every rebound and finish the play and then take advantage of it on offense. I was nervous about this game because they are so well-coached. They have a lot of size and athleticism, but the guys were excited about the game plan. They took it to heart and executed and that's all you can ask of them.''
Ten different Jets scored as Gerber was able to give several players some much needed playing time.
"It was a full team effort,'' Gerber said. "If you go through the whole roster, you would see that each player made a contribution, whether it was a tough rebound or good defense or making some shots.
"It was a lot of fun today. I told the guys in the locker room and you have to take advantage of anytime you get to play and today they did.''
The Jets will be back in action Monday when they host Redlands Community College at 7:30 p.m. in the second half of a women's-men's doubleheader. The women's game is set for 5:30 p.m. NOC Enid will go to Murray State on Thursday and to rival NOC Tonkawa next Saturday.
"We got to turn around and play again on Monday,'' Gerber said. "We have to be focused for practice Sunday to prepare for Redlands.''
