NOC Enid took care of business in its final home game of the season on Thursday, winning 89-73 on the road at Western Oklahoma State College.
The Jets started the game hot offensively, scoring 52 points in the first half behind 17 points from sophomore guard Jalen Stamps. Stamps came out of the gate hitting three 3-pointers that gave the Jets the momentum early.
“Jalen came out on fire,” NOC Enid head coach Chris Gerber said after the game. “I think he hit three threes in a row early in the first half, and that really got us going, everyone else started making shots after that.”
The early momentum gave Enid a comfortable 52-35 lead going into the break. Sophomore guard Ikenna Okeke also made an impact early in the game with nine first half points.
In the second half, redshirt freshman Quentin Harvey carried the load for Enid. After scoring just two points in the first half, Harvey scored 13 points coming out of halftime.
“We played OK, a little flat at times, but overall I think it was good,” Gerber said. “First half we jumped on them early and we were able to execute, get some easy points and just kind of go from there.”
Enid was challenged with slowing down freshman forward Jeremiah Maldonado who came into the game averaging 15 points per game. Maldonado scored higher than his season average on Thursday, but Gerber said he was happy with the way his team limited Maldonado’s scoring.
“We knew that going into the game, that he was gonna score his points but we wanted to limit everyone else. I think overall we did a good job of it.”
Enid moved into sole possession of the No. 2 spot in its region earlier this week with a win over then-No. 2 Murray State College.
The Jets will earn some much needed rest after they just finished playing their fourth game in seven days. Gerber said getting his team recharged will be the focus next week.
“First off we just want to get rested,” Gerber said. “It’s been a long, crazy year. We just want to make sure we’re recharged and ready for the challenge next week. Other than that we just want to build on what we’ve been doing this year, maintain that and be ready for the challenge.”
The Jets are currently slated to play the winner of Western Oklahoma State College and Eastern Oklahoma State College in the second round of the Region 2 tournament.
