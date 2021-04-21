Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s baseball team is not changing its approach going into a four-game series with Region 2 leader Western Oklahoma.
The Jets, 8-8 in conference and 24-15 overall, will visit the Pioneers (13-3, 24-9) in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Thursday while Western will visit NOC Enid in a 1 p.m. twin bill Sunday.
“We’re approaching it like we do every series,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We hold ourselves in the same level that they are. We’re there to compete for championships. It’s really going to be a good four-game series this week.’’
The Pioneers are led by Jhonny Felix (.394) and Jose Vargas (.391), who are fourth and fifth in average in Region 2. Cristopher Munoz and Tito Jones are tied for third in stolen bases with 15.
Western has three of the top five in ERA in Juan Pimentel (2.20), first; Jose Torrealba (2.57), second and Carter Campbell (3.25), fifth. Torrealba is second in wins (6) and first in strikeouts (63).
“Western is always Western,’’ Mansfield said. “We’re going to handle our business and let the game of baseball tell us how it’s going to end.’’
NOC Enid dropped for a three-way tie for second down to a tie for fourth with National Park College in the league standings after losing three out of four to UA-Rich Mountain last week.
“The series outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but I thought we played really well,’’ Mansfield said. “Our pitching was better, our plate appearances were better and our defense was better. Three games were decided by three or less runs. It was a highly competitive series and we learned from it and we’ll get better because of it.’’
Jaron DeBerry (4-1, 3.18 ERA) and Piercen Mcelyea (2-2, 5.44 ERA) will pitch Thursday for NOC Enid while Wyatt Sellers (3-1, 6.84 ERA and Thomas Kuykendall (2-4, 7.88 ERA) will pitch Sunday.
DeBerry is fourth in ERA in the district.
Enid native Ambren Voitik is second in batting average at .417 while Calyn Halvorson leads the district in RBI (54) and is tied with teammate Jordan Coffey for the home run lead with 14. Tanner Holliman is fifth at 12.
“I hope we an get a good crowd for Sunday,’’ Mansfield. “We’ll put on a good show for them.’’
