Ambren Voitik has had a lot of big hits at David Allen Memorial Ballpark as an Enid Plainsman, an Enid Major and an NOC Enid Jet.
But none were any bigger than a two-out, two-RBI opposite field double in the top of the 14th inning that gave the Jets a 9-7 victory over Carl Albert in a first-round Division II Plains District game at David Allen Sunday.
The Jets (31-22) will face National Park College — a 2-0 winner over Murray State — at 4 p.m. Monday in the winners bracket semifinals. Piercen Mcelyea is scheduled to pitch for NOC Enid.
Carl Albert meets Murray State at 10 a.m. In an elimination game.
“We probably should have been done by nine, but you can't complain,'' Voitik said. “That's fun baseball.''
“That was playoff baseball there for you,'' said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield.
The Jets had blown a 7-2 when the Vikings scored five runs during a rainstorm in the bottom of the eighth. Neither team could score until Voitik would double home Gage Ninness, who had singled and Brandon Lees, who had reached on a bunt single.
“I wasn't the hero,'' Voitik said. “We made plays all around the field. Gage (center fielder Ninness) made a lot of good plays out there. Everyone made good plays. We hit the ball around. I just ended up being the guy in that spot.''
Mansfield was grateful Voitik was the guy in that spot. Pinch hitter Josh Hendricks had struck out with both Ninness and Lees in scoring position after a wild pitch. Voitik hit a 1-2 pitch into the left field corner to score both.
“Josh gave Ambren quite a few pitches to see when he was on deck,'' Mansfield said. “Ambren is just that guy. If you give him an opportunity to do big things in a big moment, he's going be the guy to do it.''
Voitik was thinking opposite field when he came to the plate. He was three of eight on the day.
“I was going that way because I knew they were shifted that way and it would be easier for me to get a over there,'' Voitik said. “I knew it was a hit when I made contact. I like being in that situation, but I'm sure if any of the other guys were in that situation, they would have done the same thing.''
Voitik got his chance by fate.
Lees, trying to sacrifice Ninness over to second, pop up the ball up. Carl Albert reliever Justice Hayes, who had thrown three hitless innings of relief, dove for the ball but was short by inches.
“That play was a slippery slope,'' Mansfield said, “but it went in our favor so that's good.''
Reliever Murphy Giegner, who gave up the tying runs in the eighth, redeemed himself by blanking the Vikings over the next six innings. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 13th by getting Jose Rivera to fly out.
Starter Jaron DeBerry allowed only two runs over seven innings before getting in trouble in the eighth.
Giengner came in after DeBerry allowed a run after walks to Leigh Turbeville and Dylan Clark and a single to Rivera. He walked Dylan DeButy to load the bases.
Rain was coming down hard when Mac Moody hit a ball off the right center field wall to drive in three runs. The Jets, though, got a break when Moody slipped going to third.
That would be big after Breck Burris doubled and Jon Shaffer singled to the tie the game at 7-7.
Mansfield would not blame the big inning on the rain affecting Gienger's pitching.
“You have to make those adjustments because they are going through the same exact environment,'' Mansfield said. “That was a negative on our part, but you got to give him (Giengner) credit. He righted ship.''
Mansfield, in the 13th, had chosen to intentionally walk Clark with two outs to load the bases. Gienger got Rivera to fly out.
“We wanted to create a force out,'' Mansfield said. “You have faith in your pitcher that he has good, quality stuff to throw out of that. It worked out for us.''
“Murphylves that spot,'' Voitik said. “He wouldn't have been here if he didn't get out of that bases-loaded jam.''
The Jets had 14 hits on the day with Voitik going three for eight, Calyn Halvorson, three for seven with a double and a triple, an RBI and two runs scored and Ninness going three for seven with two runs scored, a double an an RBI.
Blake Scott had two RBI — an RBI single scoring Halvorson in the first and a RBI single scoring Voitik in the fourth to make it 6-2.
NOC Enid scored four unearned runs in the top of the third. Halvorson doubled and Cale Savage followed with a walk. Scott hit a grounder to first baseman DeButy, who overthrew second on a forced play to allow Halvorson to score.
Jordan Coffey grounded out to score Savage. Ninness doubled home Scott and Lees would single in Ninness.
Halvorson tripled home Voitik, who had singled, to make it 7-2 in the sixth.
Carl Albert relievers Matt Floyd and Hayes would shut down the Jets until the 14th.
Mansfield said the win was a character builder for the rest of the tournament.
“It showed them that they can blow the lead but if you hang zeroes and keep fighting, it shows them that they are a good, quality team in the playoffs,'' Mansfield said. “They showed they could find a way to win.''
The Jets are now three straight wins from the championship. Carl Albert will have to win five games to take the title.
“If we win tomorrow (Monday), we have good control of where we may end up,'' Mansfield said. “We just have to enjoy this moment and come out and be ready to play tomorrow.''
Voitik said the Jets can't ease up.
“It's a big win, but we still have to win the next two to get to the finals,'' he said. “The thing about this team is we don't feel much pressure. We do what we do in situations like that a lot of times.''
NATIONAL PARK 2, MURRAY STATE 0
Demias Jimerson, who hit three homers in a 10-8 win over Hesston in the feed-in game Thursday, gave the Nighthawks their margin of victory with a two-run homer in the first.
National Park pitchers Robby Caro, Danny O'Donnell and Tristen Jamison combined for a three-hitter and six strikeouts for the shutout.
Murray State had only one runner reach third. The Aggies had runners on second and third with one out in the third when Caro struck out Harrison Rossi and Cyrus Campos to end the threat.
Jamieson came in from third after Campos walked to open the ninth. A double play and a fly out ended the game.
NOC ENID 9, CARL ALBERT 7
NOC Enid 104 101 000 000 02 — 9 14 3
CA 002 000 050 000 00 — 7 15 5
WP — Gienger, 7 innings, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Hayes, 4 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. NOC Enid — Voitik, 3-for-8, double, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Halvorson, 3-for-7, 2 runs scored, double, triple, RBI; Savage, run scored; Scott, 2-for-6, run scored, 2 RBI; Coffey, RBI; Ninness, 3-for-7, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; Thaxton, 1-for-5; Lees, 2-for-7, run scored, RBI. Carl Albert — Moody, 3-for-8, run scored, double, 3 RBI; Shaffer, 2-for-7, run scored, 2 RBI; Turbeville, 3-for-5, run scored, RBI; Clark, 1-for-5, run scored; Rivera, 2-for-5, run scored, RBI; DeButy, 1-for-6, run scored; Cross, 1-for-2
NATIONAL PARK 2, MURRAY STATE 0
National Park 200 000 000 — 2 7 0
Murray State 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
WP — Caro 7 innings, 3 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — Corley, 9 innings, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks. National Park — Mendez, run scored; Jimerson, 3-for-4, run scored, home run, triple, 2 RBI; Sweatman, 2-for-4, double
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.