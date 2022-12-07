Integris Health announced this week that Keaton Francis will be the new chief medical executive of Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center. Francis replaces Kurt DeVaney, who accepted the chief medical executive position with Integris Health Southwest Medical Center.
Francis was previously the assistant chief executive officer role at AllianceHealth Durant, where he held the role since 2019. He was responsible for recruiting physicians, radiology, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, plant operations, dietary, environmental services, businesses development, bio med and security. Prior to that, Francis was the interim chief administrator officer at AllianceHealth Madill, assistant administrator at Comanche County Hospital Authority and multiple leadership roles at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton.
"My family and I are elated about the opportunity to serve not only the community of Enid, but the people of Northwest Oklahoma," Francis said. "Integris Health has a prove track record of delivering safe, quality health care to the people of Oklahoma. I am pleased, excited, but most of all, grateful to be able to work with the board, medical staff and hospital staff at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to further carry out our organization's mission of partnering with people to live healthier lives."
Francis has a bachelor's of business administration degree in marketing from Cameron University and a master's degree in health care administration from Trinity University. His first day with Integris Health will be Jan. 9.
