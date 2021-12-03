- Doors open at 5 p.m. The drawing will start at 7 p.m.
- The drawing is open to residents of Oklahoma in the United States who are 18 years of age and older. Proof of age and identity of winning ticket holders must be furnished upon request.
- The better organized your tickets are, the better chance you have of finding the winning ticket. Organize your tickets by color and number so that you can easily reference the ticket when the numbers are called.
- Once a ticket is drawn from the hopper, winners have one minute to determine if they have a winning ticket. A Candy Cane Cash representative will meet the winner and escort the winner to the stage for confirmation of the ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.