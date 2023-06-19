Tickets go on sale Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m. for a concert by Ian Munsick with special guest Jake Worthington at Stride Bank Center on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Tickets will be $38, $48, & $62 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available at stridebankcenter.com and the box offices located on the second floor.

A native son of Wyoming, Munsick is painting a stampeding, spirited portrait of the American West with his sophomore album White Buffalo, out now.

The 18-track album spans unfiltered tales of romance and ranch life, hard- working anthems with honkytonk hooks and mountain-time odes to family and forever-young fun. It builds upon the spacious roots-pop beauty he introduced on his major label debut, Coyote Cry.

Over the past three years, the 29-year-old has accumulated nearly 400 MILLION global streams and a host of accolades. He has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, CMT, Fender, Music Row and more.

A seasoned entertainer, having grown up tending cattle by day and playing music in a family band each night, Munsick toured recently alongside country music superstars Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson.

