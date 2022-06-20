ENID, Okla. — A Homeschool Expo will be hosted for Enid parents considering homeschooling.
The expo will be held on June 25, 2022, at Cherokee Strip Baptist Association from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Ruth Ann Miles has coordinated the Homeschool Expo for 3 years. The Expo focuses on what Enid has to offer homeschool families rather than on homeschool curriculum.
How can people say there’s nothing to do here,” said Miles. “[The goal is to] let Enid area homeschool families know what there is to do [in Enid].”
Enid has experienced a growth of homeschool families in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Miles estimates that before COVID Enid had 175-200 homeschool families but now has over 500.
Organizations that are a part of the Expo include the Cherokee association, Visit Enid, and Family Martial Arts. This is the first year that Northern Oklahoma College will be involved.
For more information or to become involved with the Expo call Miles at (580)402-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.