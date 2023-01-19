Students in Enid and surrounding areas have the opportunity to take a step back in time when they visit the one-room Turkey Creek Schoolhouse on the grounds of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
Turkey Creek School is a one-room county school built west of Enid in 1895 and educated students from the first through eighth grades. It was one of 3,638 one-teacher schools where the children of Oklahoma pioneers and farmers and ranchers learned reading, writing, spelling, math, history and geography.
That history has been preserved in the Humphrey Heritage Village on the museum grounds, and today, students attend school in the classroom as field trips or part of history assignments. Students from grades 3-8 typically attend the school as part of their curriculum.
When they enter the school, they are met by a schoolmarm in period clothing, who hands the students a slate, chalk, ink and nib pen to work with during their visit.
Students are also encouraged to wear period clothing during their trips to the old schoolhouse.
The original Turkey Creek School was 10 miles southwest of Enid, near the Imo area. Construction on the school began in 1895 and took three years, with parents of students doing the work. The first day of school was in 1898, and the original alphabet board still is on the wall of the school, which has been moved to the museum’s Humphrey Heritage Village, 507 S. 4th.
The school closed in 1947, due to a lack of students, with Irena Hromas as the last teacher. The building was moved to land owned by Ted and Hazel Hudnall, and the building was later bought by the Sons and Daughters of the Cherokee Strip and moved to Humphrey Heritage Village.
Retired Enid High School teacher Mary McDonald volunteered her time as the schoolmarm for a few years.
“It really is like going to school in 1910,” she said. Since the time period represented is just a few years after Oklahoma Statehood, the walls are adorned with history of the time, including the governor of the time.
“Remember, back then the state capitol was not Oklahoma City,” McDonald said. She taught history, English and math just as it was taught to children in 1910.
“It’s a fun program,” she said. “One of the lessons that takes the most time is penmanship,” she said. Children write with quill pens dipped in ink. They do copy work and also work on cursive penmanship, she said.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center offers a Turkey Creek Teachers Package for teachers who want to reserve the schoolhouse for a field trip. The typical day lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes lunch provided in a bucket pail, just like the old days.
When school is not in session, visitors to the museum may walk through and look over the schoolhouse.
For more information on the Turkey Creek School, call the museum’s education department at 580-237-1907.
