Defending champion Kingfisher will have reason to be confident when the Yellowjackets (22-1) face Blanchard (20-6) at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A state boys basketball tournament at State Fair Arena.
The Yellowjackets — behind 46 points from Oklahoma signee Bijan Cortes and 22 from Maverick Ridenour — routed the Lions, 91-52 at Blanchard on Jan. 19.
Cortes was 16 of 31 from the field that night, including 11 of 22 from three-point range. He had seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Ridenour was nine of 16 from three-point range. Kingfisher attempted 51 three-pointers that night.
And this was without North Texas signee Matthew Stone, who is averaging 19.3 points in the regular season.
That was one of five times Kingfisher scored 90 or more points in a game this season.
Kingfisher has won 17 straight since a 33-27 loss to 6A Edmond Memorial in the finals of the Edmond Open on Dec. 12. The closest game over that span was a 56-47 win over No. 1 5A Carl Albert on Jan. 29. The next closes was a 17-point decision at Tuttle, 63-46 on Jan. 12.
The Yellowjackets four playoff wins — Elk City, 89-45; McLoud, 96-26; Weatherford, 76-21; and Holland, 71-40 have been by an average of 45 points.
Kingfisher's seniors come into the tournament with a 105-3 overall record. They never lost a home game during their careers. The Yellowjackets beat Heritage Hall, 59-39 in the 2019 finals, but were denied a chance for a repeat when the 2020 tournament was canceled because of Covid 19 concerns.
Blanchard was led in the first meeting by Jaxon Laminick with 14 and Caleb Reed with 13. Whit Carpenter only had two that night but scored 20 in a 58-50 win over Tuttle on Jan. 26.
The Lions have won 10 of their last 11 games with the lone loss coming to Victory Christian, 46-43 in the area winners bracket finals Friday. Blanchard punched their ticket to state by beating Tulsa McLain, 50-46 in the losers bracket finals. Blanchard's other playoff wins came over Madill, 47-28; Ada, 49-30 and Tuttle, 64-54.
The winner will play the winner of the 9:30 a.m. game between St. Mary's (18-3) and Classen SAS at Northeast (16-2) at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The other two games were played Tuesday night — Victory Christian (19-4) and Tulsa Webster (15-6) and Holland Hall (14-5) and Heritage Hall (19-5). Those winners will play at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The championship is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
