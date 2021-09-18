ENID, Okla. — US-81/US-60 northbound and southbound lanes will shift to one lane traffic north of Enid at SH-45 and Kremlin road beginning Monday, September 20.
The ongoing pavement construction project will move traffic to the inside lanes through October.
The road remains narrow with one lane traffic and traffic signals through Kremlin Rd. and County Line Rd./E0920 Rd. The highway construction will continue one mile at a time through fall 2021 in Garfield county.
Drivers are advised to pay extra attention to those changes, to be prepared for delays or locate alternate routes.
