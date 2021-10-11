Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 14

County

Edmond Memorial (0-6, 0-3) at Enid (3-3, 1-2) — 7 p.m. (KCRC 1390 AM)

Hennessey (3-3, 1-2) at Chisholm (0-6, 0-3) — 7 p.m.

Wilson at OBA (5-1) — 7 p.m. 

Olive (1-5, 0-1) at Pioneer (4-1, 1-0) — 7 p.m. 

Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-3, 0-1) at Waukomis (0-6, 0-1) — 7 p.m.

Covington-Douglas (3-3, 1-0) at Barnsdall (5-1, 1-0) — 7 p.m. 

Garber (5-1, 0-1) at Yale (3-3, 0-1) — 7 p.m. 

Area

11-man

Alva (2-4, 1-2) at Perry (5-1, 3-0) — 7 p.m.

Crescent (3-3, 0-1) at Watonga (4-2, 0-2) — 7 p.m.

Kingfisher (5-1, 3-0) at Perkins-Tryon (4-2, 1-1) — 7 p.m.

Texhoma (3-3, 1-2) at Fairview (6-0, 3-0) — 7 p.m.

8-man

Canton (3-3, 0-1) at Turpin (3-3, 0-1) — 7 p.m.

Cherokee (2-4, 1-0) at Okeene (1-5, 0-1) — 7 p.m. (KXLS, 95.7 FM)

DCLA (0-6, 0-3) at Bluejacket (6-0, 3-0) — 7 p.m.

Medford (2-3, 2-1) at Timberlake (6-0, 3-0) — 7 p.m.

Ringwood (5-1, 1-0) at Pond Creek-Hunter (4-2, 1-0) — 7 p.m.

