Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 14
County
Edmond Memorial (0-6, 0-3) at Enid (3-3, 1-2) — 7 p.m. (KCRC 1390 AM)
Hennessey (3-3, 1-2) at Chisholm (0-6, 0-3) — 7 p.m.
Wilson at OBA (5-1) — 7 p.m.
Olive (1-5, 0-1) at Pioneer (4-1, 1-0) — 7 p.m.
Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-3, 0-1) at Waukomis (0-6, 0-1) — 7 p.m.
Covington-Douglas (3-3, 1-0) at Barnsdall (5-1, 1-0) — 7 p.m.
Garber (5-1, 0-1) at Yale (3-3, 0-1) — 7 p.m.
Area
11-man
Alva (2-4, 1-2) at Perry (5-1, 3-0) — 7 p.m.
Crescent (3-3, 0-1) at Watonga (4-2, 0-2) — 7 p.m.
Kingfisher (5-1, 3-0) at Perkins-Tryon (4-2, 1-1) — 7 p.m.
Texhoma (3-3, 1-2) at Fairview (6-0, 3-0) — 7 p.m.
8-man
Canton (3-3, 0-1) at Turpin (3-3, 0-1) — 7 p.m.
Cherokee (2-4, 1-0) at Okeene (1-5, 0-1) — 7 p.m. (KXLS, 95.7 FM)
DCLA (0-6, 0-3) at Bluejacket (6-0, 3-0) — 7 p.m.
Medford (2-3, 2-1) at Timberlake (6-0, 3-0) — 7 p.m.
Ringwood (5-1, 1-0) at Pond Creek-Hunter (4-2, 1-0) — 7 p.m.
