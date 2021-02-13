Enid citizens take pride in their downtown.
That pride shines through the vast and varied pieces of public art displayed in the downtown area.
Many of those art pieces are beautiful and interesting murals, some obvious and some hidden, throughout Enid’s thriving downtown district.
“Downtown Enid is a certified Oklahoma Arts District,” said Natalie Beurlot, executive director of Main Street Enid.
One can scarcely make a drive through downtown without seeing multiple works of art, and it may be impossible to list every single mural, but here are some notable murals of downtown Enid.
Bright Future
The Bright Future mural is an abstract mural located at 200 E. Maple. Kelly Tompkins, who was executive director of Main Street Enid at the time, designed the mural.
“It was actually painted by community members,” said Beurlot.
The mural is comprised of triangles, and community members could purchase a triangle and paint it.
The mural was completed in 2017 and partners for the project included Mike Klemme, building owner; Star Lumber, which donated the paint; Billy Thompson, who did the outlining; and Main Street Enid, which allocated the funds donated by ONEOK Inc. on behalf of Bert Mackie.
Butterfly Project
This large colorful mural of a butterfly is located at 300 S. Grand and was completed in 2015. It was painted by Rick Sinnet and was the first mural Main Street Enid coordinated, said Beurlot.
The idea for the mural came from Scott Conrady and Traci Layton and their passion for organic farming, and Steve Mackie, who planted four acres of milkweed for the butterflies at his farm in Ames.
The butterfly depicted is a black swallowtail, Oklahoma’s state butterfly.
Gray’s Courtyard Mural
This mural is located at 100 W. Maple.
“It’s not a very well-known mural,” said Beurlot. “It’s hidden behind an iron gate.”
The mural, completed in 2001, is by Denise Dougherty House and depicts trees and a red house in the distance.
Downspout Lookout Silhouette
Located at 205 W. Randolph, this mural shows the silhouette of a child dropping a ball down a gutter and, at the bottom, another child waits, prepared to catch it.
The mural was done by Christy Timberlake in collaboration with Tammy Wilson and the Main Street Enid Art and Poetry Team.
God Bless America
This patriotic mural was completed in 2018 and is located at Janes Machine Shop, 421 S. Grand. The mural was painted by Billy Thompson and funded by Janes Machine Shop. It features an eagle and an American Flag.
Dragonfly in Paradise
“This is one of the newest murals,” said Beurlot.
The mural, completed in 2020, is located at 225 W. Maple in the Callahan’s and Triangle Tower parking lot. It is a colorful picture of a dragonfly with several flowers, painted by Kelly and Ty Tompkins of Hive Appeal.
The mural was sponsored and organized by Jenna Rosine, Edward Jones financial advisor. Main Street Enid provided sponsor funds donated by ONEOK Inc. on behalf of Bert Mackie. Nicholas Real Estate also sponsored the project.
Owl Cigar Mural
This mural is tribute to vintage Owl Cigar signs and is located at 100 E. Maine on the side of Garfield Furniture. It was commissioned by Garfield Furniture and painted by Tanner Frasy of Fraidy Cat Signs. It was completed in 2018.
Enid Woman
Enid Woman is located on the other side of Garfield Furniture, at 201 S. Grand. It was commissioned by Garfield Furniture owner Russ Frazee.
The mural is a portrait of Amanda Brooks, who was a waitress at Youngblood Grille. It was painted by Jack Fowler.
Painted Plains
This mural is located at 100 W. Randolph, behind PaneVino. It was painted by Jason Pawley of Oklahoma City and uses colors of wine and Oklahoma sunsets. The design represents upward growth, said Beurlot.
Shark Bridge
The Shark Bridge mural is one of Enid’s more famous, or infamous, murals.
It’s located at 200 E. Maine on a train bridge over Maine Street. The mural features a toothy monster painted on both sides of the bridge and serves as a warning to trucks.
“Since the bridge was made in 1908, it has a low clearance,” said Beurlot.
Despite signs warning the bridge has an 11-foot, 8-inch clearance, and despite the teeth painted on the bridge, trucks still crash into the bridge rather regularly.
The Shark Bridge mural was pained in 2013 by Wayne Shearon.
The Trail
The Trail is a metal mural at 100 E. Maine, on the Garfield Furniture and Mattresses Too building.
The work was commissioned by Russ Frazee in time to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail in 2017.
It is a metal mural affixed to the building and depicts a cowboy leading longhorns along the Chisholm Trail. The cowboy is created to be a likeness of the late Bob Klemme, a local historian who marked the Chisholm Trail’s path across Oklahoma. The mural was unveiled for Klemme on his 91st birthday, Dec. 15, 2016.
To create the mural, Russ Frazee collaborated with Main Street Enid, which helped fund the project through donations by ONEOK Inc. on behalf of Bert Mackie. Artists for the project were Paul Stone, who owns Signs on a Dime; Chris Freeman, who plasma-cut the metal pieces; Jim Stewart, who coated the metal with high-density polyurethane coating; and Dustin Dierksen, who installed the project, said Beurlot.
Conrady Electric provided lighting.
Propeller Flowers
Propeller Flowers mural is a little different from the rest.
“It’s not a wall mural; it’s a crosswalk mural,” said Beurlot.
The crosswalk mural is a row of propellers designed to resemble flowers, said Beurlot. It was painted by Jack Morgan, an artist and engineer who works at Vance Air Force Base.
The design is meant to recognize the role of Enid in the early days of Clyde Cessna’s career as well as Enid’s role in training the world’s best pilots, said Beurlot.
The mural was organized by Main Street Enid and funded through a grant from AARP.
“The purpose of this crosswalk is to increase walkability and safety for all ages in downtown Enid,” said Beurlot.
The mural was implemented by Vance Air Force Base civil engineer volunteers, and the grant will provide three more crosswalk murals in the future.
And more!
There are plenty more murals to be found throughout Enid, some in the vicinity of downtown and others throughout the whole of Enid. Some others are Indian Territory, located at 228 E. Randolph, painted in 1985 by Richard Patton and restored in 1997 by Matt Simpson; ’80s Pop Culture, by Tox Morillo, located at 612 N. Independence in the alley; David’s Doodles, a tribute to the late David Ezzell and taken from the doodles in his legal pad, painted by Kelly Tompkins and David’s friends and family, located at 324 E. Randolph; Feeding Our Neighbors, located at 701 E. Maine, painted by Ty and Kelly Tompkins; Flanders Flowers, located at 1814 N. Grand, painted by Ty and Kelly Tompkins; Indian Blanket, located at 302 E. Maine, artist unknown; Jeans N’ Roses, located at 2219 N. Grand, painted by Ty and Kelly Tompkins; and Jim Morrison, located at 612 Independence in the alley, painted by Tox Morillo.
As many murals there are in Enid, Beurlot said Main Street Enid is always looking for new places and ideas to collaborate on more public art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.