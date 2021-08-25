Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid will host a discussion and book signing Saturday, Aug. 28, with Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin, editors of the new book “This Land is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s.”
The event will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. The book was published by University of Oklahoma Press this year.
Since well before ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 secured their right to vote, women in Oklahoma have sought to change and uplift their communities through political activism. “This Land is Herland” brings together the stories of 13 women activists and explores their varied experiences from the territorial period to the present. Underscoring the diversity of women’s experiences, the editors and contributors provide fresh perspectives on the western roots of gendered activism in Oklahoma.
Janda is professor of history at Cameron University in Lawton. She is the author of “Beloved Women: The Political Lives of LaDonna Harris and Wilma Mankiller” and “Prairie Power: Student Activism, Counterculture, and Backlash in Oklahoma, 1962–1972.” Loughlin is professor of history at the University of Central Oklahoma. She is the author of “Hidden Treasures of the American West: Muriel H. Wright, Angie Debo, and Alice Marriott,” named the Outstanding Book on Oklahoma History by the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.