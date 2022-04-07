Tiara Henry had two homers in two at bats Thursday as No. 13 Enid defeated Chisholm 11-3, ended early due to the run rule.
“We had a couple of girls with great at bats today,” said Enid coach Chris Jansen. “They didn’t try to elevate with the wind blowing out. I’m happy with our performance, we didn’t give up more than one run in an inning and that is something we have been focused on.”
Henry’s dominance started early after Enid starter Desirae Sutton threw a scoreless top of the first.
Henry launched a ball over the left field wall to open the scoring. Chisholm came back with a run of their own in the second, but Sutton was lights out. The winds, sustained around 25 mpd and gusting up to 40, didn’t deter Henry.
“It’s not as windy as we have played in before but it’s still pretty windy,” Henry said. “I think that was a component to the balls going out. I’ve hit homers before but the wind helps them go out.”
Henry followed that up with another homer in the bottom of the second, a three-run shot to give Enid a 5-1 lead.
Kylee Copeland added on two in the bottom of the fourth, followed by a three-RBI single for Taylyn Canchola to take a 10-3 lead.
Sutton ended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give Enid the 11-3 win.
Sutton also went the distance, throwing five innings, allowing 10 hits and striking out two batters.
“It’s not easy to pitch in this wind,” said Jansen. “I thought Chisholm’s pitcher, Fuksa, and Desirae did a good job. When you are throwing into a 30 mph wind you have to make a lot of adjustments.”
Enid is 13-6 on the season and plays at Drummond on Monday. The Pacers are looking to creep up the 6A standings before the playoffs begin later this month,.Enid has five games left agaisnt ranked teams, with a series versus Union and a series at Kremlin still to come.
The Pacers are on a four-game winning streak and haven’t lost since a 15-12 loss to Guthrie on March 28.
Chisholm is 5-8 on the season and plays at Crescent on Friday.
The Lady Longhorns are on a four- game losing streak and have not won since a 10-0 win over Crescent on March 31.
