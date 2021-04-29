3A Baseball District
At Community Christian
Hennessey vs. Community Christian, rained out
Rescheduled for 11 a.m. Friday
ENID Celebration of Life Service for Jim Denney, 76, will be Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment follows in Waynoka Cemetery. Memorials-Our Daily Bread. Cremation arrangements by Anderson-Burris. www.andersonburris.com/.
LAHOMA — Funeral services for Eunice E. Roth will be 2:00 PM, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Della Mondick, 84, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Enid, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 30th, at Ladusau-Evans.
MENO — Funeral services for Katherine Cottom, 90, of Meno, will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Anderson-Burris Chapel. Burial follows in Ames Cemetery. Memorials - Parker Chapel or Blue Star Mothers. www.andersonburris.com.
