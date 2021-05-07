3A Regional
At Tulsa
ATOKA 11, HENNESSEY 6
Atoka 010 140 5 — 11 15 0
Hennessey 000 020 4 — 6 12 6
LP — Jech, 6 1/3 innings, 15 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. Hennessey — Rapp, 4-for-5, run scored, 3 RBI, double; Vinson, 2-for-3; Moery, 1-for-3, RBI; Gonzalez, 1-for-4, RBI; Smith, run scored; Simunek, 1-for-4, run scored; Jech, 2-for-4, run scored; Crites, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI
Hennessey finishes season with 13-19 record.
State Baseball Tournament
Class A
Semifinals
Wister 5, Dewar 3
Fort Cobb-Broxton 6, Rattan 5
Championship
Wister vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 12:05 p.m. Saturday, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
Class B
Semifinals
Roff 6, Tupelo 0
Red Oak 12, Varnum 6
Championship
Roff vs. Red Oak, 3 p.m., Saturday, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
