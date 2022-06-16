ENID, Okla. — Gina Holmes, a long term resident of Wakita, OK, has reported finding a great deal of hemlock all around her property.
At first believing that the plants were Queen Anne's Lace, which looks very similar, Holmes attempted to pull them out but quickly began to feel dizzy.
Holmes believes that the plants were the cause of death for her young female cat who became blind and had seizures before being taken to the vet. Due to the fact that the cat was taken to the vet on a Friday, they were unable to run tests to determine the cause and the cat was put down.
Holmes is now concerned about hemlock in fields were cattle graze.
