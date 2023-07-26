As students return to class after summer break, getting back into healthy habits from the start can lead to a year of more success. Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), has free resources for teachers, children and parents need to start the year off on the right foot.
Shape Your Future provides Oklahoma teachers with free classroom posters shipped at no cost to local schools, grade-specific worksheets, information on local grant opportunities, seasonal classroom activity guides, helpful blogs and more. Everything can be found throughout the school year a syfok.com/teachers.
“We want to ensure Oklahoma families and teachers are equipped to start the school year off with healthy routines and options,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET Executive Director. “Making simple healthy choices has a positive impact in our families, classrooms and helps set our students up for success.”
Families can visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com to take advantage of free resources such as back-to-school activity tips, parental resources, recipes and nutrition guides and more. Healthy habits can improve well-being and academic performance as children return to a classroom routine.
“Diving into the busy new season is challenging. Nutritious eating and physical activity can easily take a backseat,” Bisbee said. “Shape Your Future is here to make it as easy as possible to start the school year with healthy choices.”
Visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com to get started.
