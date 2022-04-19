Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-08 graduated April 15 in the base auditorium.
The class, 21 pilots, completed UPT 2.5 in the T-6A Texan II in about 29 weeks.
Attached is the marching order for Class 22-08 AU that graduated at 10 a.m., Friday, April 15, in the Base Auditorium.
The graduation speaker was Col. Robert F. Haas Jr., 80th Flying Training Wing commander at Sheppard AFB, Texas. He is a former 71st Operations Group commander at Vance.
Delivering world-class pilots one class at a time. Congratulations to the newest winged pilots in the United States Air Force. Class 22-08 completed Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 in the T-6A Texan II after roughly 29 weeks. These aviators will continue to train in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon. #VanceProud #WeFlyTogether
