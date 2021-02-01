Chrissa Harland scored 35 points to lead Stillwater's girls past the Enid Pacers, 63-47 Monday night at the EHS gym.
The Pacers, 1-10, did show some offensive consistency scoring 11 points in the first, second and fourth periods and 14 in the third.
Claire Dodds (15) and Lanie Goins (11) were in double figures for the Pacers, who will visit arch-rival Ponca City Tuesday.
Stillwater had quarter leads of 19-11, 35-22 and 43-36. They were able to break away with a 20-11 fourth quarter spurt.
"I thought the kids played really hard tonight,'' said Enid coach Nina Gregory. "We shared the ball well and played unselfish. That's always fun to watch.''
Dodds had two threes for the night. She had six points in the first period, four in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth. Goins had four two-point field goals and three free throws.
"Claire struggled at the start of the game, but she started heating it up in the second quarter and was playing like herself,'' Gregory said.
Harland was the lone Stillwater player in double figures. She had three of the Lady Pioneers' three-point baskets and was 12 of 14 from the foul line. Stillwater was 21 of 27 from the foul line compared to the Pacers' 13 of 22.
"She can definitely play,'' said Gregory of Harland. "They shot a lot of free throws. We fouled them too many times at the rim and let them shoot too many free throws. Take away some of those free throws and it could have been a different game. They can shoot the ball.''
Enid will be playing its fourth game in five days when it visits the arch-rival Lady Wildcats.
"We just have to take care of our bodies and get ready to play,'' Gregory said.
The boys game was canceled because of Covid restrictions.
