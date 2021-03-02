Calyn Halvorson homered twice and drove in seven runs to lead the Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets past Rose State, 18-8 in eight innings Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Halvorson hit a grand slam in the seventh to highlight a 10-run Jets seventh which turned an 8-5 deficit into a 15-8 lead. NOC Enid ended the game on the 10-run rule with three runs in the eighth.
Jordan Coffey hit a three-run homer in the seventh. He had four RBI.
Halvorson hit a three-run homer in the fifth when NOC Enid scored four times to cut a deficit to 6-5.
Halvorson and Coffey also hit doubles to highlight a 17-hit Jets attack.
Enid's Ambren Voitik was two-for-four with three runs scored and an RBI. Ben Lawson was three-for-four with two runs scored and two RBI. He hit a double as well. Kyle Bass was two-for-four with two runs and two RBI.
Justin Haines picked up the win in relief. He allowed two hits and a unearned run while striking out and walking one.
It was the fourth straight win for the Jets, now 5-3.
NOC Enid will be back in action Saturday when the Jets host Northeast Community College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen. The two teams will play another doubleheader at noon Sunday.
