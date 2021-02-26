Losing almost the 2020 season to Covid 19 has made the Enid Plainsmen hungrier for the 2021 season which begins Monday at district rival Bartlesville
"It just shows how fragile things are,'' said Enid coach Brad Gore. "You take it for granted that you get to play a sport, but we always tell the boys baseball is a privilege and not a right. We found out last year. The kids are ready to play.''
The Plainsmen, though, did get to play a full summer of Connie Mack baseball which may give EHS a step up on the rest of the 6A field.
"That was a savior for us as far as preparation for this year,'' Gore said. "We might be the only 6A team that got to play together all summer. We got a lot of accomplished. We still would be struggling right now if we didn't get the summer in.''
Despite the loss of two All-Staters (Connor Gore and Colby Jarnigan), the Plainsmen appeared to be ready for a strong run this spring.
Ace pitcher Blake Priest throws in the 90s and has signed a letter of intent with the University of Oklahoma. Three others have signed scholarship agreements — outfielder-pitcher Maddux Mayberry (Northeastern A&M), outfielder-pitcher Zach McEachern (NWOSU) and first baseman-pitcher Jake McCool (NWOSU). Second baseman Kade Goeke will sign soon.
"We're real optimistic,'' Gore said."The kids have been working real hard.''
Priest was clocked in the 91 mph range in a recent scrimmage. He has an effective slider and appears to have gotten over the control problems that has hampered him in the past. The scholarship has given him additional confidence, Gore said
Strength coach Trace Baldwin built Priest up in the weight room during the off season.
"He's been a different guy,'' Gore said of Priest. "He has matured as a person. He is going to be a guy that is going to have to face some really tough pitchers and compete against them. He's one guy we're going to have to lean on to pitch some big games for us.''
The No. 2 pitcher in the control is up for grabs with Mayberry, Jacob Kennedy, Zach McEachern, Tyler Holland, Dallas Goodpasture and James Humphrey all being candidates. Freshman Bennett Percival is a sleeper.
"We have a lot of good pitching depth,'' Gore said. "If some is struggling, we can bring in a quality guy to replace him. They all bring something different to the table. Early on Blake isn't going to be able to finish a game because he hasn't thrown enough yet. Our pitching depth will pay off for us early.''
Here is a position by position look at the Plainsmen:
Catcher — Returning starter Garrett Brooks is a proven product as a senior. Gore said Brooks "understands what we're tying to do ... he's going to be an important guy on the ballclub.
First base — McCool is going to be hitting in the middle of the order and is known for his glovework. Percival and Humphreys are other possibilities.
Second base — Senior Goeke, a returning starter, has been called "a little sparkplug for us,'' by Gore. He is an effective lead off hitter and fielder and Gore said "he's going to be a catalyst for us.''
Shortstop — Garrett Shull, a freshman, has already committed to Oklahoma State and follows now Cowboy Connor Gore.
"Garrett has a high ceiling,'' said coach Gore. "He is one of those kids who already has played a lot of baseball. He is a real tough kid and is real physical for his age. We are looking for big things out of him.''
Third base — Returning starter Jacob Kennedy has a solid glove and will be batting either fifth, sixth or seventh. Gore calls him "a great kid who gives you a lot of effort. He is smart and understands the game.''
Outfield — The quartet of freshman Seth Carlson, Reese Slater, Zach McEachern and Mayberry will be rotating around depending who is on the mound.
Slater is "very athletic kid,'' Gore aid, "who can play a lot of positions. He has a chance to be a really good player.''
Slater has good range in center and an accurate throwing arm.
The same description fits McEachern, Gore said.
"Both are really fast and have good arms,'' he said.
Mayberry is known for his reliability and his versatility.
"He can play anywhere,'' Gore said. "He is an easy kid to coach. He plays extremely hard and wants to win. He is one of those kids that is a good leader and a good role model and a good mentor to the other kids.''
Priest might play some in the field but will concentrate in pitching first, Gore said.
The Plainsmen will be playing small ball. Gore describes his team as one that won't hit a lot of home runs but has good team speed.
"The key for us will be cutting down on our strikeouts and putting the bat on the ball,'' Gore said. "We need to be running the bases aggressively and make some stuff happen. We need to be putting pressure on the defense. Our pitchers have to throw strikes. We have a good defender at every position. We feel good about our defense. We just have to throw the ball over the plate.''
Enid will be challenged in a district that includes Bartlesville, Edmond Memorial, Broken Arrow, Stillwater, Putnam City, Putnam City West and Sand Springs.
Almost every district team's ace pitcher is headed for a Division I school, Gore said
"We're going to have to be scrappy,'' Gore said.
The Plainsmen's goal is to reach the state tournament.
"We're going to need to peak at the right time,'' Gore said. "We're just thankful to get to play now.''
