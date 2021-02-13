Whether it’s new flooring or upgraded kitchen countertops, it’s important to find appreciation in the places where people might find themselves stuck indoors as they were in 2020.
When it came to home renovations, Samantha Noteware, who works in design and sales at Enid Tile & Marble, said the business didn’t slow down a lot when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, and it saw more homeowners wanting to accomplish some “do-it-yourself” projects.
“At the beginning (of the pandemic), I think people were pretty scared, not doing anything, but I think the more that people sat at home and looked at their houses, they just realized that they needed to get some stuff done,” Noteware said. “Luckily, we didn’t have strong repercussions from it yet, but I felt like it just made people realize that they need to do some things to their own homes.”
Boredom, Noteware said, also played a factor in home renovations as “something to keep busy.”
Some of the services Enid Tile & Marble offers to customers for renovation include countertops, fireplaces with stacked stone, backsplashes, kitchens, bathrooms and flooring, which would be tile, luxury vinyl, hardwood or engineered wood and carpet.
Although Enid Tile & Marble doesn’t do cabinets specifically, Noteware said it refers clients to several local cabinet makers, including Skoda Custom Cabinets in Waukomis.
Ronda Hermanski and her husband Tom had been wanting to remodel their “forever” home in Waukomis ever since they moved into the home in 2010.
They reached out to Enid Tile & Marble for some ideas, got feedback and put their remodeling plans to action in July 2020, renovating one of the bathrooms, some floors and the countertops.
“We don’t plan on moving again,” Hermanski said. “We’ve hated the bathroom since we’ve lived here. It was horrible, so it’s just something we wanted to do. If we’re gonna be here, we want it to look like we want it.”
Here are some of the popular renovations and current trends Noteware has seen recently from clients:
Luxury vinyl planks — they’re low maintenance, easy to take care of and easy to install. Brand options include Shaw, Armstrong, Coretech, Dixie and Masland.
Man-made quartz for kitchen countertops — the white and gray veining that looks like marble. Plus, they’re heat-resistant and non-porous.
Gold fixtures — gold cabinet hardware and champagne faucets, for example.
Painted cabinets — typically white, but sometimes blue and green colors pop up, with emerald green and sage green becoming more popular picks.
Hermanski retired in January 2020, giving her plenty of time to see the renovation process through, which was officially completed in October.
Before, the Hermanskis had white tiled floors and pink countertops, and after talking with Noteware about some designs, they went with granite with a “cool” backsplash, sage green walls and new countertops in their kitchen and bathroom.
“We had plain white, square tiles, and it was on the walls, it was on the countertops, it was just everywhere, and I hated it,” Hermanski said. “It’s all gone, and we’re happy. It’s just awesome.”
For homeowners wanting to renovate their homes, Noteware offered a few tips, the biggest one being to make a flexible budget, adding in a little extra wiggle room in case something unexpected happens.
“It’s good to have a budget, but almost, I would say 80% to 90% of the time, something’s going to happen and you’re going to go over a little,” she said. “It’s good to have a little extra space in there for any kind of mistakes, or anything that might happen along the way where you might have to order more material or … something unexpected comes up, like you have a leak somewhere and you have to have that fixed or something. Make sure you have plenty of cushion room in your budget just in case unforeseen things happen.”
Home remodeling isn’t exactly cheap — Hermanski’s renovations cost about $50,000 — but she said it was so worth it.
“We wanted to do it right,” Hermanski said. “Every other time, we’ve always done it the cheapest way we could do it, and we wanted this to last because we don’t plan on moving again, and we wanted it done right. We wanted it to last, and we wanted it to be what we wanted — from pink countertops to the coolest kitchen countertops you saw.”
In the future, Hermaski said she plans on completely replacing what’s left of the tile floor and renovating their other bathroom.
Noteware hopes people won’t be afraid of investing in their home and doing that in every room, not just the kitchen and bathroom.
“There’s never anything bad about putting money back into your home and making it worth more than it is,” Noteware said. “The main areas people say to focus on are the kitchen and the bathroom, like the master bathroom, but don’t forget about all the other little areas. Those are two big places, but they aren’t your only places.”
Enid Tile & Marble, located at 1709 W. Chestnut Ave., can be reached at (580) 234-8320. Other businesses in Enid that do home renovations include AE Howard Flooring, Shannons Bathroom & Kitchen Remodeling of Enid, Bath Planet of Oklahoma, Roland’s Remodeling and more.
