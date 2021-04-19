Because of weather conditions, Enid’s girls tennis team’s scheduled trip to the Edmond North Tournament Tuesday has been set back to Thursday.
The boys will still go on Wednesday.
ENID — Funeral services for James H. "Jim" Robinson, 78, Enid, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
ENID — Funeral services for Norma Jean (Suenram) Quiggle will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.