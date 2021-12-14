CHISHOLM 56, TONKAWA 37

Chisholm 19 13 14 10 — 56

Tonkawa 10 9 10 8 — 37

Chisholm — Tennell 4, Watkins 24, Voth 11, Smith 6, Winter 11

Tonkawa — Day 6, Ronald 2, Owen 2, Meadows 1, K. Jacobs 14, N. Jacobs 10, Johnson 2

GARBER 55, DOVER 38

Garber 14 12 10 19 — 55

Dover 12 7 6 13 — 38

Garber — Washington 19, A. Johnson 14, Gay 11, Eiland 5, Howry 4, Wilkerson 2

Dover — Gamez 6, Harveston 11, Harveston 3, Cam McNulty 5, Car McNulty 3, Caldwell 4, Obeso 6

OKARCHE 65, OBA 51

Okarche 8 17 25 14 — 65

OBA 10 17 13 11 — 51

Okarche — J. Rother 17, Vandendrisscle 15, Stover 22, J. Rother 5, Wittrock 4, Endes 2

OBA — Caldwell 4, Conley Cayot 14, Titus 6, Perdue 2, Walden 17, Cooper Cayot 6, Jenkins 2

CANTON 44, TIMBERLAKE 21

Canton 12 16 6 10 — 44

Timberlake 5 3 13 0 — 21

Canton — Cheney 6, Littlejohn 12, Rauh 4, Robison 15, Schoonmaker 2, Bates 3

Timberlake — Gaff 4, Watkins 2, Mattingly 4, Green 11

LOMEGA 58, KREM-HILLSDALE 30

K-H 6 5 7 12 – 30

Lomega 29 13 14 2 — 58

K-H — Skaggs 8, Davis 6, Hayes 4, Rhodes 2, Castillon 2

Lomega — D. Roberts 20, Swart 16, Walker 8, Meier 6, Russell 4, Eaton 2, Barton 2

PC-HUNTER 55, CIMARRON 28

PC-Hunter 21 16 12 6 — 55

Cimarron 9 12 7 0 — 28

PC-Hunter — Davis 7, Deterding 3, Bartley 7, Theophilius 4, Wheeler 1, Skaggs 5, Zahorsky 12, Miller 14, McReynolds 2

Cimarron — Young 6, Brakhage 11, Cooper 2, Moore 5, Dalton 2, Bergdall 2

CANTON 44, TIMBERLAKE 21

Canton 12 16 6 10 — 44

Timberlake 5 3 13 0 — 21

Canton — No. 2 6, No. 10 12, No. 13 4, No. 20 15, No. 22 2, No. 23 3

Timberlake — Gaff 4, Watkins 2, Mattingly 4, Green 11

OKEENE 38, WAUKOMIS 32

Waukomis 6 11 7 8 — 32

Okeene 7 10 8 13 — 38

Waukomis — Cue 9, C. Gilliland 9, H. Gilliland 5, Wieden 4, B. Pendergraft 3, K. Pendergraft 2

Okeene — Schmidt 22, Penner 8, Hussey 7, Aldrich 1

FAIRVIEW 44, HINTON 38

Fairview 9 11 15 9 — 44

Hinton 7 13 11 9 — 38

Fairview — Reames 9, Schmidt 11, Wahl 4, Chill 3, Martens 2, Nightengale 11, Baker 4

Hinton — Kendall 2, Combs 8, Griffith 8, Hale 6, VanHuss 12, Weathers 2

CHEROKEE 54, RINGWOOD 44

Ringwood 14 6 6 13 — 44

Cherokee 14 14 10 16 — 54

Ringwood — Anderson 9, Martinez 14, Simmons 3, Tate 3, Caywood 2, Crawford 9, Burnett 4

Cherokee — Williams 7, Hensley 4, Berry 2, Schanbacher 11, Leslie 19, Wiebe 11

PIONEER at DRUMMOND, postponed until Jan. 27

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you