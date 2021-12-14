CHISHOLM 56, TONKAWA 37
Chisholm 19 13 14 10 — 56
Tonkawa 10 9 10 8 — 37
Chisholm — Tennell 4, Watkins 24, Voth 11, Smith 6, Winter 11
Tonkawa — Day 6, Ronald 2, Owen 2, Meadows 1, K. Jacobs 14, N. Jacobs 10, Johnson 2
GARBER 55, DOVER 38
Garber 14 12 10 19 — 55
Dover 12 7 6 13 — 38
Garber — Washington 19, A. Johnson 14, Gay 11, Eiland 5, Howry 4, Wilkerson 2
Dover — Gamez 6, Harveston 11, Harveston 3, Cam McNulty 5, Car McNulty 3, Caldwell 4, Obeso 6
OKARCHE 65, OBA 51
Okarche 8 17 25 14 — 65
OBA 10 17 13 11 — 51
Okarche — J. Rother 17, Vandendrisscle 15, Stover 22, J. Rother 5, Wittrock 4, Endes 2
OBA — Caldwell 4, Conley Cayot 14, Titus 6, Perdue 2, Walden 17, Cooper Cayot 6, Jenkins 2
CANTON 44, TIMBERLAKE 21
Canton 12 16 6 10 — 44
Timberlake 5 3 13 0 — 21
Canton — Cheney 6, Littlejohn 12, Rauh 4, Robison 15, Schoonmaker 2, Bates 3
Timberlake — Gaff 4, Watkins 2, Mattingly 4, Green 11
LOMEGA 58, KREM-HILLSDALE 30
K-H 6 5 7 12 – 30
Lomega 29 13 14 2 — 58
K-H — Skaggs 8, Davis 6, Hayes 4, Rhodes 2, Castillon 2
Lomega — D. Roberts 20, Swart 16, Walker 8, Meier 6, Russell 4, Eaton 2, Barton 2
PC-HUNTER 55, CIMARRON 28
PC-Hunter 21 16 12 6 — 55
Cimarron 9 12 7 0 — 28
PC-Hunter — Davis 7, Deterding 3, Bartley 7, Theophilius 4, Wheeler 1, Skaggs 5, Zahorsky 12, Miller 14, McReynolds 2
Cimarron — Young 6, Brakhage 11, Cooper 2, Moore 5, Dalton 2, Bergdall 2
OKEENE 38, WAUKOMIS 32
Waukomis 6 11 7 8 — 32
Okeene 7 10 8 13 — 38
Waukomis — Cue 9, C. Gilliland 9, H. Gilliland 5, Wieden 4, B. Pendergraft 3, K. Pendergraft 2
Okeene — Schmidt 22, Penner 8, Hussey 7, Aldrich 1
FAIRVIEW 44, HINTON 38
Fairview 9 11 15 9 — 44
Hinton 7 13 11 9 — 38
Fairview — Reames 9, Schmidt 11, Wahl 4, Chill 3, Martens 2, Nightengale 11, Baker 4
Hinton — Kendall 2, Combs 8, Griffith 8, Hale 6, VanHuss 12, Weathers 2
CHEROKEE 54, RINGWOOD 44
Ringwood 14 6 6 13 — 44
Cherokee 14 14 10 16 — 54
Ringwood — Anderson 9, Martinez 14, Simmons 3, Tate 3, Caywood 2, Crawford 9, Burnett 4
Cherokee — Williams 7, Hensley 4, Berry 2, Schanbacher 11, Leslie 19, Wiebe 11
PIONEER at DRUMMOND, postponed until Jan. 27
