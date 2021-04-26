TULSA — Enid’s Alexa Garcia helped her future seeding by finishing fourth at No. 1 singles at the Union girls tennis tournament Monday.
Other EHS placers were Taylor Stotts, 10th, No. 2 singles; Hannah Brinley-Crystal Archer, 14th, No. 1 doubles; and Madison Nickels-Alyssa Wall, 14th, No. 2 doubles.
Garcia and Stotts were both 2-2 on the day. The doubles teams were 1-1.
Garcia got a key win over Deer Creek Edmond’s Emma Turner, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. They had split two previous meetings.
“Alexa looked awfully good, that was a big win for her,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “I thought we did okay as a team.’’
The boys will go Tuesday with a lineup of Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Jacob Handing, No. 2 singles; Park Phillips and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles; and Hugo Carrillo and Bryce Nehring, No. 2 doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.