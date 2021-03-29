Enid sophomore Alexa Garcia wasn't discouraged after a 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jenks' Isabella Pensavalle in the No. 1 girls singles finals of the Enid Invitational Monday at Oakwood Country Club.
Garcia had lost only one game in reaching the finals with wins over Lexi Dansby of Muskogee, 6-0, 6-0 and Isabella Groendyke of OBA, 6-1, 6-0.
“She is an 18-year-old senior and I'm only a sophomore,'' said Garcia, who reached the finals for a second-straight time. “I have plenty of time to grow.''
Garcia held her serve in the first game of the first set, but Pensavalle had two service breaks in winning the next five games. Garcia held service at 5-1 and then broke Pensavalle the next game. Pensavalle won four straight points to break Garcia for the set.
Pensavalle won the first three games of the second set before Garcia got her second break. The Jenks senior, though, won the next three games for the match.
“I think the match was closer than the score indicated,'' Garcia said. “We kept going back and forth. We had some long rallies. I thought I was very consistent and very patient. Consistency is not one of my strengths so I was pleased with that.''
Garcia said she had a “lot of adrenalin'' in her early matches, fueled by playing at home.
“You get to play in front of your family and friends and you don't have to get up as early,'' she said. “It was nice to have my personal coach (Dan Gaskill) here. I was really pleased with my serves, they were the best serves that I have had in a long time.''
Garcia was bothered by the high winds.
“I had to adjust a lot,'' she said. “It affected my game. I had to switch a lot of things.''
Groendyke defeated Olivia Origil of Edmond Memorial, 6-3, 6-2 for third.
Oklahoma Bible Academy's Clara Caldwell fell to Jenks' Sofia Ohlson, 6-2, 7-5 in the Girls No. 2 singles finals.
Caldwell had outlasted Enid's Taylor Stotts, 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals and blitzed Ponca City's Haylee Waggoner, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
Ohlson won the final five games of the second set after Caldwell had built up a 5-2 lead.
“It was more of her making good shots,'' Caldwell said. “It happens in tennis. I played well until those last few games. I was in some tough spots today, but I had some good shots to get out of it.''
Caldwell won four of the last five games against Stotts with two service breaks.
Stotts fell to Broken Arrow's Nadelyn Standifer, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 for third place.
“It was a close match, but I could have done better,'' Stotts said. “My serves were all right and my strokes were pretty decent. The wind was terrible my last match.''
The Plainsmen had two third place finishers in Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles and Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles.
Baker. The No. 2 seed, was upset in the semifinals by Dallas Pennington of Edmond North 6-3, 4-6, 11-9, but came back to beat Grant Hinkle of Broken Arrow, 7-6, 6-3 for third.
“It was a really tough match,'' Baker said of his third-place match. I was able to pull through it. That's all you can ask.''
The tiebreaker against Pennington was tied six times, the last at 9-9 when Baker had a mis hit returning a shot from the baseline.
Baker double faulted at 9-9 and returned a shot in the net at match point.
“It could have gone either way,'' Baker said. “It was a good match. Either one of us could have won, but it was not my lucky day,''
Heitfeld, the No. 2 seed, lost o Dylan Rainwater of Edmond North, 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals but came back to beat Patrick Westbrook of Jenks, 6-2, 6-1 for third.
Both of the Plainsmen's doubles teams were fifth. Mason Feightner and Parker Phillips bat Edmond Memorial's Johnny Chen and Landon Peck of Edmond Memorial, 6-4, 6-1. Jacob Handing and Cooper Reinhardt beat Muskogee's Asa Plumlee and Kyran English, 6-2 6-2 at No. 2.
Enid's Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels fell to Broken Arrow's Reason Caldwell and Danielle Walker, 6-3, 6-1 for third. Crystal Archer and Hannah Brinley beat Ponca City's Lexie Huster and Jill Jackson, 6-1, 6-1 for seventh.
“I think we had a good day,'' said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “We showed a lot of improvement.''
OBA's Ashley Miller and Omity Lichty were sixth at No. 1 doubles.
Guy Nih and Garrett Slaving of OBA's boys were seventh at No. 2 doubles. Holden Caldwell and Matt Carpenter were eighth at No. 1 doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.