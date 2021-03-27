MUSKOGEE — No. 1 singles player Alexa Garcia got some momentum for Monday's Enid Invitational by finishing second at the Muskogee tennis tournament Saturday.
Garcia fell to Owasso's Lizzy Gilbert, 6-0, 6-1, but Acers coach Wade Rogers was happy to see her make the finals for the first time this season.
Taylor Stotts was fifth at No. 2 singles. Both of Enid's doubles teams — Crystal Archer and Alyssa Wall, No. 1 and Madelyn Goins and Madison Nickels, No. 2 — were seventh.
“That was a nice moment for Alexa," Rogers said. “I felt everyone played hard. We won some big matches. I was happy with the effort."
Both the Enid boys and girls are excited about hosting the tournament Monday (girls at Oakwood CC and boys at Crosslin Park) after the annual tournament was canceled a year ago because of COVID-19.
“It's nice to have something at home," Rogers said. “We travel around so much we don't have a chance to play at home often. We have been looking forward to this for almost two years. I think it will be a good tournament."
EHS will be joined by Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Ponca City and Muskogee.
Rogers will be switching his lineup around some.
Bryce Baker, who won the No. 1 boys title at Muskogee Friday, will be at No. 1 singles with Kaden Heitfeld at No. 2. Mason Feightner and Parks Phillips will be at No. 1 doubles with Jacob Handing and Cooper Reinhardt at No. 2.
Garcia and Stotts will be No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the girls. Hanna Brinley and Archer will be at No. 1 doubles with Cheyenne Gill and Nickels at No. 2 doubles.
Rogers said he felt Baker and Garcia both have a chance to finish in the top three.
“We're hoping we can make a good showing for the town," Rogers said. “Right now, we're trying to see who fits in well with the doubles. The kids have been showing improvement."
There will be an 8 a.m. coaches meeting to seed the tournament. Singles play will begin after the draw.
Rogers estimates play will begin somewhere between 8:15 and 8:30 for the girls and a little afterwards for the boys.
