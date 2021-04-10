The 2021 All-State Girls Basketball All-Star Team has been announced and Garber's Kathryn Plunkett has been selected to the Class A Small West team.
The senior averaged 11.8 points per game with the Lady Wolverines under head coach Jamie Davis. Plunkett was one of 12 players selected to the team which will play the Small East team on July 28 at 7 p.m. The venue for the game has not yet been announced.
Three Rivers All-Conference
The Three Rivers All-Conference teams feature three OBA Trojans including two on the girls team and one on the boys. Cooper Cayot and Clara Caldwell were selected along with Jett Cheatham. Hennessey had five players selected between the two teams with Gracie Mills and Kassidy Amburn representing the girls team and Jael Torres, Juan Dominguez and Wade Vinson being selected for the boys team.
