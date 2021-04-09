Garber Tournament schedule
10 a.m. — Consolation finals, Fairview vs. Ringwood
Noon — 3rd place, Covington-Douglas vs. OBA
2 p.m. — Championship, Garber vs. Mount St. Mary’s JV
Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 10:00 pm
ENID — Funeral Service for Jerald Bushman, 90, will be 1:30P.M., Tuesday, at Maine Church of the Nazarene. Burial, 4:00P.M. in Alva Cemetery. Visitation with the family, Monday from 5:30-7:00P.M. at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
ENID — A Celebration of Life Service for Sonya Booher, 78, Enid, will be at a later date. Sonya was born June 14, 1942, and passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements: Anderson-Burris Funeral Home & Crematory. www.andersonburris.com.
TONKAWA — Lanny Bruce Johnson, 76, Tonkawa resident, passed away April 6, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date with the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
