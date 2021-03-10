Ashian Light and T.J. Bennett, who led their Garber girls and boys teams to the Class A state tournament, have been named the most valuable players on the All-Skeltur Conference basketball team announced Wednesday.
Garber also swept the coaching honors with Jamie Davis being named the girls coach of the year and Will Jones the boys.
Light and the Lady Wolverines reached the state tournament for the second straight year.
She was joined on the team by teammates Alyssa Johnson, Kathryn Plunkett and Kaliah Gay.
Others honored were Brynlee Cue, Hope Gilliland and Taylor Moody, all of Waukomis; Kiyra Mack of Drummond; Katelyn Cooper of Cimarron; Elli Garcia of Covington-Douglas and Teagan Koontz and Erin Faw Faw, both of Pioneer.
Bennett led the Wolverines to a state championship last season and to the state finals this year where they fell to Hydro-Eakly in the finals.
He was joined by teammates Ty Chester, Solomon Bishop and Weston Light.
Others honored were Gloire Houmba and Parker Smith of Covington-Douglas; Kolby Vestal and Ayden Iverson of Pioneer; Jasper Carter and Cooper Wieden of Waukomis, Joriaun Caldwell of Dover and Ethan Ensminger of Pond Creek-Hunter.
