GARBER 17, BILLINGS 0

Billings 000 — 0 0 5

Garber 7(10)x — 17 8 1

WP — Prince. Garber — Munden, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Waggoner, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 5 RBI, triple; Berkenbile, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Lamb, double, 2 RBI

