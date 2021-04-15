GARBER 17, BILLINGS 0
Billings 000 — 0 0 5
Garber 7(10)x — 17 8 1
WP — Prince. Garber — Munden, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Waggoner, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 5 RBI, triple; Berkenbile, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Lamb, double, 2 RBI
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 8:14 pm
AMES — Funeral services for Alta "June" Wood will be 2:00p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Ames Church of Christ. Burial follows in Ames Cemetery. Visitation is 4:00-6:00p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. www.enidwecare.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.