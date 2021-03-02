Garber's boys will be looking for a rerun when the Wolverines return to the State Fair Arena Thursday to begin defense of their Class A state basketball championship.
The Wolverines beat Arapaho-Butler, 53-51 in double overtime a year ago to win a title just days before a pandemic would shut down high school sports the rest of the spring, including the Classes 2A-6A state tournaments.
Garber has been eyeing another gold ball ever since. The first step is a 11:30 a.m. meeting with Fort Cobb-Broxton (15-2) at 1!:30 a.m. at the State Fair Arena.
"I tell the kids to be greedy,'' said Wolverines coach Will Jones. "That was our goal from the beginning. Despite all of the (Covid 19) restrictions, we had a solid summer and were able to go to team camp. We have high aspirations.''
The 2020 title was more appreciative as Jones saw coaching friends such as John Hardaway of Cashion and Conley Phipps of Tulsa Washington feel the heartbreak of being denied a trip to state after qualifying in area.
"I know it was devastating for those guys,'' Jones said. "We were blessed to get ours in. We certainly appreciated the opportunity.''
The Wolverines, 20-4 and riding a 12-game winning streak, have been able to keep their focus on the prize this season.
"I can't believe it's here again,'' Jones said. "We have kept our head down and we look up and we're at the state tournament again. The last one seemed like six months ago. It's a good feeling to know where here again.''
The road wasn't easy as Garber had to rally back from a double digit deficit to beat Regent Prep, 37-34 in double overtime in the area finals at Cleveland.
"Being down to Regent Prep 10 to 11 points is like being down 20 to 25 points to somebody else because they are so methodical,'' Jones said. "They are most unique team in all of Oklahoma how they play defense. I was proud of how they stayed composed. The fact they didn't give up speaks volumes to their experience and pride. They know if they get down, they know what it takes to buckle down and get the job done. We knew it would serve us well in the playoffs.''
Jones said he doubted if Garber would have won state last year if not for a first-round loss at state the year before.
'There is value about being there before,'' Jones said. "You get in the routine and you can make the routine plays. It will help us out this week for sure.''
Fort Cobb-Broxton had come into the playoffs ranked No. 1 before losing to Snyder, 52-42 in the area winners bracket finals. They bounced back to defeat Canute, 60-42 in the losers bracket finals.
Fort Cobb-Broxton coach Scott Hines has seven state championships to his credit.
"They play man to man defense as well as anyone,'' Jones said. "They are a really good team. They wouldn't have been ranked No. 1 if they weren't good. Our kids will be challenged there.''
The loss to Snyder broke a five-game winning streak for Fort Cobb-Broxton. Fort Cobb-Broxton lost several games to Covid and the weather. The other loss came to Cyril, 59-46 in the finals of the Caddo County Tournament Jan. 23.
"I don't know if that was a chink in their armor or a wakeup call,'' Jones said. "I really think Class A is wide open. Honestly, every team has a chance. In certain years, there would be a certain team that would be better than everyone else, but that's not the case this year.''
T.J. Bennett is averaging 20.3 points in the postseason, including a 32-point effort against Quapaw in the Regional finals. Jones calls Bennett "the most clutch player'' he's ever coached. He is a four-year starter.
"The more crucial situations, the more he steps up,'' Jones said. "That is an unusual trait that most kids don't have. His experience is huge for us at state.''
Ty Chester is averaging 8.8 points in the playoffs but 18 points overall. He is averaging nine rebounds a game. The 6-4 senior has faced three 6-8 centers in the playoffs so far and Jones is glad Fort Cobb-Broxton doesn't have a 6-8 too.
"He's a great athlete,'' Jones said, "but he is excited not to have to play against somebody 6-8.''
Solomon Bishop is averaging 8.5 points in the playoffs but more than 10 overall.
Bishop and Aldan Johnston (6.5 points in the playoffs) have been dependable three-point shooters.
Weston Light, a senior, has embraced the role of defensive stopper. He held Regent Prep's top scorer to two points. Chester held the 6-8 center to two points too.
"Defense is where everything starts for us,'' Jones said. "David Nagel takes the best shooter when Weston is sitting out. Both of them have shot the ball well for us.''
The Garber/Fort Cobb-Broxton winner will play the winner of the 9:30 a.m. game between Velma-Alma (18-6) and Arapaho-Butler at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Hydro-Eakly (22-0) faces Texhoma (19-5) at 4 p.m., while Vanoss (20-6) faces Snyder (18-2) at 2. Those winners play at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The championship is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.
