Coming into Monday’s action, Nikki Taylor’s Garber team was looking to break a losing streak dating back a week while OBA was hoping to notch win No. 1 on the season. Garber got back into the win column in style, defeating the Trojans 24-3.
“We are playing well right now and getting our bats going,” Taylor said. “We are looking really good.”
A 13-run first inning from Garber put the Wolverines ahead before starter Neveah Fincher even picked up the ball.
Of the Wolverines’ 13 runs in the first, four came via walks. Two more came off hit Garber batters, one on a throwing error by OBA and three via Garber hits including a Bailey Wessel double that scored two after Rudy Kroll stole home earlier in the at-bat.
“It (the first inning) boosts our confidence knowing we can be decisive and smart at the plate,” Taylor said. “We aren’t afraid to take a pitch and know our count and know how to understand that.”
Garber started off with four straight walks before a strikeout and Garber’s first seven runs were scored without a hit being recorded.
The Wolverines were equally impressive on defense.
Fincher went all three innings before the game was called due to the run rule. She only allowed four hits and two earned runs, both coming in the third with two outs after a run came across on an error in the first. Fincher struck out seven batters while walking just two.
With two outs left in the third, OBA looked to be trying to come back. The Trojans led off the inning with two walks and two strikeouts before Madison Dorrell hit a two-run single with one out left.
After the at-bat, Taylor went to talk to her pitcher Fincher and give her a few words of encouragement before striking out OBA’s Lauren Burnet to end the game.
“I just told her to relax and throw the game I know she can,” Taylor said of her freshman pitcher.
Emma Polifka led the Wolverines with three RBI. Wessels, Ashlyn Todd and Kiyah Washington each had two RBI.
The 6-4 start has been a nice way for Polifka to begin her senior season at Garber.
“I love all my teammates,” she said. “No one feels left out. I’m proud of how well we are doing. My freshman year got cut short due to COVID-19. I’m proud of how we have rebounded and how far we have come.”
The hot start propelled the Wolverines, Wessels said.
“It gave us energy,” she said. “It gave us confidence to win the game.”
For OBA, the 0-6 start has been hard, but it will get better with time, Burrell said.
“We have young pitching and they are learning as we go,” he said. “A lot of them, it’s their first season of high school ball, so there is a learning curve there. We have to get pitchers comfortable. They are doing a better job getting close around the plate.”
Garber won’t get long to savor the win as it turns around and hosts Waukomis on Tuesday. OBA will look to break through into the win column Tuesday at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.