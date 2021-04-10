Garber Tournament
5th place
RINGWOOD 13, FAIRVIEW 9
Fairview 401 013 0 — 9 9 7
Ringwood 001 228 x — 13 9 4
WP — Wallace, 2 1/3 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Leisher, 1 1/3 innings, 3 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks. Fairview — Leisher, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Fortune, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Strader, 2 runs scored, RBI; Leisher, 2 runs scored, RBI; Gilmare, 2-for-4, 4 RBI; Nelson, double, RBI. Ringwood — Baker 2 doubles, home run, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI; Conaway, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Wallace, 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 runs scored, RBI; Weathers, 2 RBI
3rd place
OBA 10, COV-DOUGLAS 2
C-D 200 0 — 2 1 1
OBA 241 3x — 10 10 2
WP — Boydstun, 4 innings, 1 R, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Smith, 3 2/3 innings, 10 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. Covington-Douglas — Carl, 1-for-2; Smith, run scored; Kegin, run scored. OBA — C. Colby, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Jud Cheatham, 1-for-1, 3 runs scored; Jett Cheatham, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Davis, 1-for-3, 3 RBI, double; J. Colby, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, triple; Boydstun, RBI; Small, 1-for-2; Cunningham, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI
Championship
GARBER 11, ST. MARY’S JV 2
Garber 602 3 — 11 9 0
St. Mary’s 020 0— 2 6 2
WP — Schovanec, 4 innings, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks. Garber — Schovanec, 2-for-4, double, triple, 5 RBI; S. Martin, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Bennett, 1-for-1, 3 runs scored; Steinert, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Dawson Nagel, run scored; Nease, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; David Nagel, run scored, RBI; J. Martin, 1-for-3, run scored; Silvers, RBI
