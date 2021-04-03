Skeltur Tournament
3rd place
GARBER 10, COV-DOUGLAS 2
C-D 101 00 — 2 2 7
Garber 520 12 — 10 6 1
WP — Schovanec, 5 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks. Garber — Martin, 1-for-4, 3 runa scored, triple, RBI; Bennett, 2 runs scored; Chester, run scored, 2 RBI; Dawson Nagel, run scored, RBI; Steinert, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Schovanec, 2-fot-3, run scored; Nease, 1-for-3, run scored; David Nagel, run scored; Silvers, 1-for-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.