GARBER 10, WAUKOMIS 2
Waukomis 000 110 — 2 2 4
Garber 203 203 — 10 6 5
WP — Dawson Nagel, 5 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Vanover, 3 1/3 innings, 4 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. Waukomis — Wilson, 2-for-4, RBI; Doersom, run scored;Woodruff, run scored. Gerber — Martin, 2 runs scored; Bennett, 1-for-3, 4 runs scored, double; Chester, 3-for-3, run scored, 4 RBI, double; Dawson Nagel, 1-for-2, RBI; Silvers, 2 runs scored
TIMBERLAKE 12, LOMEGA 0
Lomega 000 0 — 0 0 7
Timberlake 336 x — 12 4 0
WP — Jenlink, 4 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Shaloy, 2 2/3 innings, 3 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. Timberlake — Judd, 3 runs scored; Diller, run scored, RBI; Jenlink, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Brewer, 1-for-2, run scored; Severin, run scored; Pierce, run scored; Ioeger, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI, double; Addison, run scored.
Timberlake, 5-7, will travel to Medford at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
