First Liberty Bank has announced Cheri Kingsberry is the new Oklahoma City branch manager.
In her new position, she is responsible for overseeing the Oklahoma City lobby operations.
Kingsberry began her career at First Liberty Bank in 2010 as a bank teller. She worked as a teller in operations until her promotion to Personal Banker in 2014. In 2018, she was promoted to assistant vice president and assistant branch manager of the Oklahoma City branch.
“Cheri is wonderful at her job,” said Tammie Garrison, EVP, chief treasury management officer. “She epitomizes our corporate values of being kind, being genuine and bending over backward for our customers.”
Kingsberry lives in Oklahoma City and enjoys spending time with her husband, 13-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. She was president of the Liberty Club, the bank’s employee club, and received First Liberty Bank’s Internal Customer Service of the Year Award in 2019.
She is also a member of the Oklahoma Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Academy class of 2021-22. Passionate about volunteering, she is involved with Mobile Meals and Socks for Seniors.
