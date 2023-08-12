By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
In celebration of being in business for a year, Froz’n Shakes Mini Golf, 430 E. Maine, held a car show accompanied by live music, A Fuego Pizzeria food truck, live music and provided a cool escape from the heat in the form of ice cream.
Owner Andrew Kunkel said business was slow in the beginning but has been great overall. He said they have a goal of creating a fun atmosphere on the east side of town, and have had regular customers who come back week after week.
“On this side of town, there’s nothing, and I think building the community over here shows, ‘Hey, this guy’s not here to take our money, they’re here to help,’” Kunkel said.
Kunkel said the one-year anniversary celebration on Saturday had a great turnout, and said that couldn’t have happened without the help of the community.
“All the support from town, I’ve had a lot of door prizes from O’Reilly’s, to NAPA, Autozone, Interstate Batteries to Lowe’s. It really helps show the love for this town,” Kunkel said. “We wouldn’t be able to put it on without the community. My point was to build a community over here.”
Kunkel said he has a goal of franchising, with Stillwater as a goal for another location. He said he would like to see someone buy in and “see that this place is awesome.” He said the golf continues to build every day, and an arcade was added in June. He said he expects their customer base to continue to grow. He said having a larger building would be nice, but the goal of having a place for people to enjoy themselves on the east side of town is suiting them well.
“I’m hoping to keep growing. Next year will be just as big and the next year after that just as big,” Kunkel said. “Eventually, we’ll just continue to add and hopefully this will be a name brand of Oklahoma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.