Enid High hurdlers Mya Rodriguez and Lauren Powell are the best of friends this week as they prepare for the girls' 100 meters at the Class 6A state track meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Powell, a sophomore, sees herself as a “big sis'' to freshman Rodriguez but that friendship will be put on hold during the race. Powell doesn't want to lose to a freshman. Rodriguez “doesn't want to get last.''
“That's a big part of it,'' Powell said. “It's a friendly rivalry but I want to beat her.''
“My goal is to beat her,'' Rodriguez said. “It's always better to win. I like beating the upperclassmen.''
“It's very intense between the two,'' said Enid coach Steve Bloom
Powell (17.15) and Rodriguez (17.73) were second and third at the regionals last week at Ponca City to punch their tickets to state. Both credit the other for making state.
“It's always back and forth between us,'' Powell said. “We like to do things together. It's a lot less scary warming up with another person. I apperciate her a lot.''
“We take turns going over the hurdles and we see what we're doing wrong,'' Rodriguez said. “All that extra running we did together paid off. She pushed me a lot. I always had to run as hard as I could every race to keep up with her.''
The partnership will be breaking up after state with Rodriguez's Air Force family moving to Mississippi this summer. Rodriguez, who has lived in Enid a year-and-a-half, will be living in her sixth place.
“You're used to it, but it is still hard,'' Rodriguez said. “It's sad when I think about it, but it's been a good season.''
“It's horrible,'' Powell said. “We have a senior (hurdler Yeeun Lee) that is leaving. With Mya leaving, there won't be another hurdler unless a freshman comes up. Maybe I can get one of the volleybal girls to come out.''
Both have credit Bloom, who still holds EHS school records 40 years after his graduation, for their success.
“Coach Bloom has a lot of feedback every time I go over a hurdle,'' Powell said.
Rodriguez has been a hurdler since the sixth grade but she said she never had a real coach before Bloom.
Rodriguez is shooting for a new personal record (17.73). She said she feels pressure but still plans “to have a lot of fun.''
“I always feel the adrenalin before I run,'' Rodriguez said. “When you finish and you know you have done good, it just feels so good. I'll be excited and nervous. I'm just glad I made it.''
Powell wants to go under 17 seconds for the first time — prefably a 16.5 or a 16.3.
“I just love running and beatig people a lot,'' Powell said.
Both have somewhat different approaches.
Powell, a hurdler since the eighth grade, has been figuring out the three-step approach.
“Once you're three stepping, your form altogether gets better,'' she said. “I've been able to do that so far. Once you get the steps down, you can focus more on speed.''
Rodriguez is still trying to make the three-step transition.
“It comes and goes,'' she said. “I usually start off with a four-step and then into a three-step, but I haven't gone three step in an entire race. I usually end up four stepping once or twice. Of course, the better the form, the better your speed will be.''
Both are multi-sport athletes.
Jackson excels in volleyball where she moves more vertically and tries to stay out of the net.
“The first time I went over a hurdle, I went over it about three feet because of volleyball,'' Jackson said.
Rodriguez is a competitive cheerleader, which is good cross training.The running involved and practicing more after move builds up her stamina
“You have to be an athlete to be a cheerleader,'' she said.
Jackson was one of 14 Pacer track members that made 4.0 grade point averages. EHS will receive the state academic championship Saturday.
“My grades have been a struggle honestly,'' Jackson said. “I'm trying to balance volleyball, club volleyball and track. I'm taking two AP (advanced placement) classes. You have to the work. It's hard to fail, but if you don't do the work and you don't communciate with your teachers, you won't have a sucessful GPA. Grades are very important to me.''
Jackson is undecided about her life's work, but compeittion will be part of her life always.
“t's great to compete and to get pushed,'' she said. “You won't beat anyone if you're not pushed.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.