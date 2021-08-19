On the Air

TV

Friday

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, Bally Sports Plus (39)

4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

5:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Texas at Boston, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston, MLB Network

6:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Diego OR N.Y. Mets at LA Dodgers, MLB Network

10 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NFL

7 p.m. — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona, ESPN

7 p.m. — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington, NFL Network

Auto Racing

6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, FS1

8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, FS1

Golf

3 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round (taped), Golf Channel

5 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Golf Channel

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Golf Channel

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Golf Channel

7:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round (taped), Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

9:30 p.m. — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy, ESPN2

Australian Rules Football

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, FS2

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

Lacrosse (Men’s)

7:30 p.m. — PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, NBC Sports Network

Lacrosse (Women’s)

4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, FS2

Little League Baseball

Noon — Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, ESPN

6 p.m. — Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, ESPN2

Rugby

3 a.m. — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra, FS2

5 a.m. — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, FS2

Sailing

8 a.m. — SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, CBS Sports Network

Tennis

10 a.m. — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel

6 p.m. — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals

Track and Field

11 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championship (taped), NBC Sports Network

WNBA

7 p.m. — Indiana at Dallas, CBS Sports Network

