MLB
12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
5:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Texas at Boston, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston, MLB Network
6:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Diego OR N.Y. Mets at LA Dodgers, MLB Network
10 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NFL
7 p.m. — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona, ESPN
7 p.m. — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington, NFL Network
Auto Racing
6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, FS1
8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, FS1
Golf
3 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round (taped), Golf Channel
5 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Golf Channel
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Golf Channel
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Golf Channel
7:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round (taped), Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
9:30 p.m. — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy, ESPN2
Australian Rules Football
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, FS2
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
Lacrosse (Men’s)
7:30 p.m. — PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, NBC Sports Network
Lacrosse (Women’s)
4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, FS2
Little League Baseball
Noon — Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, ESPN
6 p.m. — Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, ESPN2
Rugby
3 a.m. — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra, FS2
5 a.m. — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, FS2
Sailing
8 a.m. — SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, CBS Sports Network
Tennis
10 a.m. — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel
6 p.m. — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals
Track and Field
11 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championship (taped), NBC Sports Network
WNBA
7 p.m. — Indiana at Dallas, CBS Sports Network
