ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative will be offering three free classes for older adults and caregivers of seniors.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free class series designed to help family caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend. In the six week class, caregivers will be given tools for self care, stress reduction and communication.
The class is via Zoom on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. from October 20 to November 24. Pre-registration is required.
Tai Chi: For Better Balance will be offered in person and via Zoom. Tai Chi integrates movements of martial arts to help senior adults reduce the risk of falling, increase balance and increase flexibility.
Senior adults of all skill levels, flexibility and strength are welcome to join the free class.
The Zoom option is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. from October 19 to January 20.
The Tai Chi in person class will be held at Burgundy Place, 1600 W. Willow on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. from October 11, 2021 to January 5, 2021.
To register for any of these classes, call Chris Anderson at the Northwest Center of Healthy Aging, at (580) 297-5137 or email christopher-m-anderson@ouhsc.edu.
